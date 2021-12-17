After Recent Surge of Coronavirus Cases, NBA to Step Up Covid-19 Measures: Report

The NBA has boosted its Covid-19 measures after a surge in cases saw 52 players go into health protocols this month.

The National Basketball Association’s new measures will include more testing and mask wearing for players and staff, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported on Thursday night.

The increased daily testing will begin December 26 and last two weeks.

Players will also be given tests before each game, with those who recently recovered from Covid-19 exempted from game-day testing.

It will be mandatory for players and staff to wear masks on the benches, in training facilities and while traveling with the team, ESPN said.

There have been recent Covid-19 outbreaks among the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

Lax rules have led to 22 NBA players entering Covid-19 protocols on Wednesday and Thursday.

