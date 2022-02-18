After Shocking AEW Exit, Cody Rhodes May Return to WWE Fold

The wrestling-verse got a rude shock as news of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Executive Vice-President (EVP) Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes leaving the promotion surfaced on the internet. The two founding members of AEW - Cody, Brandi, made announcements about their departure by issuing statements earlier this week. The news was also confirmed by a statement released by AEW President Tony Khan as well, and since then it has been reported that he may return to WWE.

Rhodes is one of the four wrestlers who started at Khan’s company back in 2018. Apart from playing a crucial role in building AEW as a brand with their in-ring work, the Rhodes couple had executive roles with the company. Cody was EVP of the outfit, while Brandi was the promotion’s Chief Brand Officer. Meanwhile, three-time TNT champion Cody’s contract with AEW had expired at the end of 2021, technically making him a free agent. And now, with this official departure out in the open, the rumours of a WWE return have grown stronger.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, talks are going on between Cody and Vince McMahon-led promotion. But his re-debut with WWE could have a lucrative contract with a possibility of an administrative role.

“Sources close to the situation have confirmed that his next destination will be back where his career started in WWE," the publication mentioned.

Cody previously spent a decade with WWE from 2006 until 2016, where he was a two-time Intercontinental Champion and six-time tag team champion in his time there. However, a decade later, he left WWE citing a lack of direction. Following his release, the reigning TNT champion competed for the likes of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor (ROH) before he became a founding member of AEW.

In the meantime, it is still unclear when Cody will re-debut on WWE and whether his wife Brandi necessarily follow him to the McMahon-led promotion.

