After Sunil Chettri, Novak Djokovic Reacts to Virat Kohli's Crossbar Challenge Post

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best batsman in the world, recently showcased his footballing skills as he pulled off a crossbar challenge. The modern-day great, who is currently quarantining with the Indian Test squad in Mumbai, shared a video clip on his official Twitter handle showcasing his football skills which went viral.Along with the video, the 32-year-old cricketer captioned the post “Accidental crossbar challenge".Although the flamboyant batsman manages to bend it across to the far post, the ball hits the crossbar instead. The brief video clip ends with Kohli joyfully covering his face in shock.

Watch it here:

Accidental crossbar challenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021

While the video garnered tons of user reactions on the microblogging site, tennis ace Novak Djokovic’s reaction to the video on Facebook was priceless. Djokovic reacted with a laughing emoji. Notably, the Serbian tennis great’s simple reaction earned him more than 8.5k likes on the social media platform.

Earlier, Indian national football captain Sunil Chettri has also commented on Kohli’s post. Chettricommented on the post in Hindi. He also jokingly askedthe cricketer about billing details for all the coaching sessions.

Saare coaching sessions ka ek hi invoice bheju, ya aasan kishton mein chukaoge, champ? 😉 https://t.co/i98I9a9Nmq— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 25, 2021

However, this is not the first time Djokovic reacted to Kohli’s posts on social media. The sportsmen’s mutual admiration for their achievements surfaced earlier when Indian team registered a remarkable 3-2 series win against England in the recently-concluded T20I series in India. The Indian all-format skipper shared a celebratory post on Instagram and the World No. 1 Djokovic commented, “Congrats!!!” on Kohli’s post.

The two iconic athletes have a history of camaraderie between them. In 2019, Kohli had expressed his appreciation for the documentary,Game Changers. Djokovic, who was also the executive producer of the documentary, thanked him for the same.

On the sports front, Kohli will be leading Team India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand in Southampton. This will be followed by a five-match Test series against England in August-September.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will be back in action at the 2021 edition of the French Open. He, along with defending champion Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, has been drawn in the same half of the Grand Slam. The draw looks particularly exciting as it could possibly line-up for a mouth-watering semi-final clash between great rivals Djokovic and the reigning champion Nadal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here