'After Tokyo, I Worked on my Snatch Technique': Gold Medalist Mirabai Chanu Opens up on Her Preparations For CWG 2022

Ace India weightlifter Mirabai Chanu scripted history by winning the gold medal in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 49kg category. Chanu lived up to the expectations of people and emerged victorious in an emphatic fashion. She won the gold medal with a total aggregate of 201 Kg in snatch and clean and jerk to create Commonwealth Games record.

It was her third consecutive medal at the Commonwealth Games as the streak started with Glasgow 2014 where she won the silver and then followed it up with a gold at Gold Coast 2018. However, Birmingham 2022 was her most dominant performance in CWGs so far as she broke her own personal record with a combined effort of 201 Kg.

Replying to a News18 query at a select media interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Chanu said that the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and Birmingham CWG were a bit different as she trained on her snatch technique for the ongoing Games which worked in her favour.

“The preparations were a bit different. I worked hard for 5 years to get prepared for Tokyo Olympics as that process started right after the Rio Olympics. I worked on my shortcomings from Rio to get better for Tokyo Olympics. There is a difference between the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Everybody knows that CWG is a bit easy for me, but I trained hard for it as well. The process was to improve my game for the future and for that it was a fight within,” Chanu said.

“The training process was a bit different as after returning from Tokyo, I worked on my snatch technique which I applied tonight. It was a fight within to improve for the future,” she added.

In the 49kg event, Chanu lifted 84 kg in her first attempt in the snatch round to take a massive lead over her opposition. However, she didn’t stop there and went for 88kg on the second attempt and nailed it. In the clean and jerk round, she lifted 109kg to seal the gold medal and increased the challenge on her second attempt as she lifted 113kg.

The next challenge for Chanu is to get replicate the same success in the upcoming World Championships.

