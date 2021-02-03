After Winning Royal Rumble, R-rated Wrestler Edge to Make His Comeback in WWE NXT

After making a victorious comeback at WWE Royal Rumble in January 2021, Rated-R superstar Edge will be appearing at WWE NXT this Wednesday. The 47-year-old registered a successful win over his long-time rival Randy Orton on RAW.

Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland tweeted on Tuesday hinting at his arrival appearance at WWE NXT. The wrestler tweeted that since he is visiting his wife in Orlando he might as well show off some skills at the wrestling event that is being shot there.

https://twitter.com/EdgeRatedR/status/1356746998691602433?s=20

After his win at the Royal Rumble, Edge has expressed his wish to be at WWE more often. In an interview to CBS, Sports Edge said he does not just want to be another body. He wants to be able to help, and to help the totality of the industry if he can.

If that means that this year, he will be at main events like WrestleMania then he is alright with it. Edge wishes to do his part to make that happen and make it as compelling as he possibly can. But he also wants to get in with the immense variety of talent that WWE offers.

He told CBS that his goal is to come back and tell great stories in the main event of WrestleMania or on Raw, or whatever other event there is. He said that he came back after recovering from his triceps injury last year committed to this. He went on to say that after his family, wrestling is his top priority.

He has said that he is available every week if he is asked to be in a title program heading into WrestleMania and that is the way he wishes to operate. Edge does not want to be a wrestler who comes in for one week and then goes under the radar for several weeks. If he is involved and, in the mix, then he is going to be there every week because that is how he operates.