Aguilar Agrees To $4.35 Million, 1-year Deal With Marlins

Aguilar Agrees To $4.35 Million, 1-year Deal With Marlins

First baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to terms Wednesday on a $4.35 million, one-year deal to remain with the Miami Marlins, a deal reached just before the deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

MIAMI: First baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to terms Wednesday on a $4.35 million, one-year deal to remain with the Miami Marlins, a deal reached just before the deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Aguilar rebounded from a poor 2019 season to bat .277 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year, his first season with the Marlins.

An All-Star in 2018, Aguilar was selected off waivers by the Marlins from Tampa Bay a year ago. He’s expected to compete for playing time next year with prospect Lewin Diaz, and his signing makes it less likely Garrett Cooper will return next season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


