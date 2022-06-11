Ahead of Azerbaijan GP 2022, A Look at F1 Car Updates

The Baku City Circuit, slated to host the Azerbaijan GP, is famous for its unpredictability. The tricky circuit has produced five different champions in five years on the calendar. The teams had to deal with the cap cost but still, they managed to employ modifications and changes in order to tackle the new challenges at the Azerbaijan GP. The uncertain Sector 2 might need fair amount of downforce on the car. On the other hand, the long straights will require cars with good straight-line speed.

It is time to have a look at the cars and their modifications ahead of the Azerbaijan GP.

Championship leaders Red Bull will come up with a new technique to counter the brake overheating problems. While following rival cars this is a problem that has caused a major headache before. And as a solution Red Bull decided to bring an updated front brake cooling back and some other subtle modifications.

Ferrari, on the other hand has been wary of the deficit in straight-line speed. And to tackle the issue they introduced a low downforce rear wing.

Mercedes, the reigning constructors’ champions appeared to be worried about the challenges offered by the long straight in Baku. And to deal with it they have got updated front wing flaps, mirrors and rear ring flaps to face the low downforce requirements of the track.

McLaren, another team expected to suffer due to the straight-line speed deficit at the Azerbaijan GP introduced a new low downforce rear wing. But that is not the only change that McLaren have made as updated front wing flaps with modified bodywork will also be deployed.

Alpine will be seen with updated beam wing and front wing flap at the Azerbaijan GP.

Alpha Tauri will introduce a new set of front wing flaps to handle the challenges of the Baku City Circuit.

It is understood that Alfa Romeo will use a low downforce rear wing at the Azerbaijan GP.

In the standings, Red Bull’s Verstappen currently finds himself at the top spot after bagging 125 points along with four wins and five podiums. Another Red Bull driver Perez is at third spot with 110 points in his kitty. Second-placed Leclerc has till now secured 116 points, two wins and four podiums.

