Ahead of League Resumption, NBA Confirms Two Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

The NBA said Monday two players have tested positive for coronavirus since teams began arriving in Orlando, Florida for the resumption of the league later this month.

An NBA statement said out of 322 players tested at the NBA Campus at Disney World since July 7, two returned positive tests.

However the league said neither player had cleared quarantine, which would have allowed them to fully enter the NBA's protective "bubble."

Both players have since left the Disney World Campus to isolate at home or at isolation-housing.

The league said since July 1, a total of 19 NBA players had tested positive for the coronavirus during in-market testing.

Those players were staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared to leave home isolation and join the NBA Campus in Orlando.

The NBA has been in shutdown since March since the pandemic erupted across North America.

The league is relaunching its season with teams based in Orlando for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.