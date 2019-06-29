Ahead of Wimbledon 2019, Here's a Look at the Past Records

The upcoming 133rd Edition of Wimbledon will commence on Monday, July 1 at All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. The championship, which will take place for two weeks, will conclude on July 14, with women's and men's singles scheduled for July 13 and 14. Since its inception in 1877, Wimbledon has been one of the most important tennis tournaments across the world.

1. Men's Singles: While Roger Federer has won the Wimbledon Men's Singles title eight times, its William Renshaw who holds the record of winning the most number of consecutive men's singles titles. Renshaw won six men's singles titles from 1881 to 1886.

2. Men's Doubles: Todd Woodbridge has won the maximum number of titles in men's doubles so far, with a total of 9. In terms of winning consecutive titles, Woodbridge and Woodforde, along with brothers Reginald Doherty and Lawrance Doherty, hold the joint record of five titles.

3. Women's Singles: Martina Navratilova holds the record of winning the most number of women's singles titles. She has nine Women's singles titles to her name.

4. Women's Doubles: With a total of 12 titles, Elizabeth Ryan is the player who has won maximum titles in the women's doubles. While Ryan and Suzanne Lenglen have the record of winning consecutive titles in the women's doubles, with a total of six.

5. Mixed Doubles: Ken Fletcher & Vic Seixas, and Owen Davidson & Leander Paes have won the maximum number of titles in mixed doubles, with a total of four each.

6. Most successful players: Williams Renshaw is the most successful men's player at Wimbledon, with a total of 14 titles (seven in men's singles, seven in men's doubles). Billie-Jean King and Martina Navratilova have won a total of 20, becoming the most successful women's tennis players in Wimbledon.

7. Most matches played: While Jean Borotra is the player who played most matches among men with a total of 223, Martina Navratilova tops the chart among the women with 326 matches.

8. Longest matches: John Isner and Nicolas Mahut are known to have played the longest match ever at Wimbledon (11 hours 5 minutes) which went on for three days. In 2008, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer played the longest final ever that lasted for 4 hours 48 minutes.

9. Youngest and Oldest winners: While Boris Becker is the youngest winner of men's singles (17 years and 227 days, in 1985), Arthur Gore is the oldest winner among men (41 years and 182 days, in 1909). The youngest among women is Lottie Dod (15 years and 285 days, in 1887) while Charlotte Cooper Sterry is the oldest winner in women's singles (37 years and 282 days, in 1908).

10. Most successful nation: The USA has proved itself as the most successful nation in both men's singles (33 titles) and women's singles (51 titles), with a total of 84 titles won at Wimbledon.