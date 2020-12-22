AHL vs AFF Dream11 Predictions, Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Al-Ahli Saudi FC are set to clash with Al-Fateh FC in the ongoing Saudi Arabian League 2020-21 today. With five wins and one draw so far in this season, Al-Ahli have earned 16 points, making them the second best team. They have won three out of the last five games while losing one against Damac. Meanwhile, Al-Fateh are well behind their opponents at the 12th place, having lost four games while winning just three out of the eight played. They are currently on a three match losing streak, which they would like to end here. A win can take them as high as the sixth position. It is, however, easier said than done, especially given the tough competition ahead of them.

AHL vs AFF Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC Live Streaming

The Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC match will not be broadcast on TV in India. Viewers can watch the live stream of the match at FanCode.

AHL vs AFF Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC: Match Details

December 22 – 10:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, AHL vs AFF Dream11 team for Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC

Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, AHL vs AFF Dream11 prediction for Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC captain: Alexandru Mitrita

Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, AHL vs AFF Dream11 prediction for Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC vice-captain: Marko Marin

Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, AHL vs AFF Dream11 prediction for Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC goalkeeper: Maksym Koval

Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, AHL vs AFF Dream11 prediction for Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC defenders: Ahmed Sharahili, Abdullah Al-Yousef, Abdulbasit Hindi, Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin

Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, AHL vs AFF Dream11 prediction for Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC midfielders: Marko Marin, Driss Fettouhi, Hassan Al-Habib, Nooh Al-Mousa

Saudi Arabian League 2020-21, AHL vs AFF Dream11 prediction for Al-Ahli Saudi FC vs Al-Fateh FC strikers: Alexandru Mitrita, Mitchell te Vrede

AHL vs AFF, Saudi Arabian League 2020-21 Al-Ahli Saudi FC possible starting line-up vs Al-Fateh FC: Mohammed Al-Owais (GK), Abdulbasit Hindi, Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin, Hussein Abdulghani, Masoor Al-Harbi, Marko Marin, Driss Fettouhi, Samuel Owusu, Ljubomir Fejsa, Omar Al Somah, Alexandru Mitrita

AHL vs AFF, Saudi Arabian League 2020-21 Al-Fateh FC possible starting line-up vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC: Maksym Koval (GK), Ahmed Sharahili, Abdullah Al-Yousef, Mohammad Naji, Saleh Al-Nashmi, Sofiane Bendebka, Gustav Wikheim, Hassan Al-Habib, Nooh Al-Mousa, Mourad Batna, Mitchell te Vrede