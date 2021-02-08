AHL vs FCB Dream11 Predictions, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayern Munich will take on Al-Ahly on Monday in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar. This stadium was unveiled a couple of months ago and is expected to play a crucial part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This will give the Bayern players the ideal opportunity to experience playing football in Qatar.

Egyptian side Al Ahly have already played a game in this tournament. The African champions knocked out defending Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail 1-0 in the quarterfinal in order to set up on of their biggest matches in history.

FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 11:30 PM IST.

AHL vs FCB FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming

Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can live stream on FIFA social media pages.

AHL vs FCB FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich: Match Details

Monday, February 08 – 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.

FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich

FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich captain: Robert Lewandowski

FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich vice-captain: Walter Bwalya

FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich defenders: Mohamed Hany, Badr Benoun, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez

FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich midfielders: Douglas Costa, Jamal Musiala Hamdy Fathi, Amr El Solia

FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Walter Bwalya

AHL vs FCB, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 Al Ahly possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Badr Benoun, Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maaloul; Hamdy Fathi, Amr El Solia; Hussein El Shahat, Mohamed Magdi, Taher Mohamed; Walter Bwalya

AHL vs FCB, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Al Ahly: Manuel Neuer; Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Douglas Costa, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski