AHL vs FCB Dream11 Predictions, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21
Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Best Picks / Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Captain / Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
Trending Desk
Last Updated: February 08, 2021, 15:25 IST
Bayern Munich will take on Al-Ahly on Monday in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar. This stadium was unveiled a couple of months ago and is expected to play a crucial part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This will give the Bayern players the ideal opportunity to experience playing football in Qatar.
Egyptian side Al Ahly have already played a game in this tournament. The African champions knocked out defending Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail 1-0 in the quarterfinal in order to set up on of their biggest matches in history.
FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 11:30 PM IST.
AHL vs FCB FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming
Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can live stream on FIFA social media pages.
AHL vs FCB FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich: Match Details
Monday, February 08 – 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.
FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich
FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich captain: Robert Lewandowski
FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich vice-captain: Walter Bwalya
FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich defenders: Mohamed Hany, Badr Benoun, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez
FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich midfielders: Douglas Costa, Jamal Musiala Hamdy Fathi, Amr El Solia
FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21, AHL vs FCB Dream11 team for Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Walter Bwalya
AHL vs FCB, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 Al Ahly possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Badr Benoun, Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maaloul; Hamdy Fathi, Amr El Solia; Hussein El Shahat, Mohamed Magdi, Taher Mohamed; Walter Bwalya
AHL vs FCB, FIFA Club World Cup 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Al Ahly: Manuel Neuer; Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich; Douglas Costa, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski