Ahmedabad Eyeing Hosting Rights for 2036 Olympics: Report

There are reports that the government is gearing up to host the next Olympics 2036 in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) is conducting an exercise to hire an agency for surveying the infrastructure required in Ahmedabad to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The agency will conduct a survey in Ahmedabad over the next three months and prepare and submit a report on all the criteria required to host the mega-event. Find out the history of the Olympics and how the host city is determined, what are the sports at the Games and how the city prepares for the bid to get the hosting rights.

HISTORY OF THE OLYMPICS

The Olympics is the world’s largest sporting event held every four years. The competition started worldwide in 1986. The Olympics were held for the first time in the world in Athens, Greece. Competitors from 14 countries of the world participated in this competition. Until 1992, the Summer and Winter Olympics were held together. However, it was later decided that the two Olympics would be held separately and not together. The Summer Olympics is held between July and August while the Winter Olympics is held in March.

WHAT SPORTS ARE INCLUDED

The sports are different for Summer and Winter Olympics. Summer Olympics includes Archery, Athletics (Field and Track), Athletics (Marathon-Race Walks), Aquatics, Aquatics (Swimming Marathon), Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Kanoi-Kayak, Kanoi-Kayak (Spring) Mountain Bike), Cycling (Road), Cycling (Track), Equestrian, Fencing, Football (Finals) Football (Prelims), Golf, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Modern Pentathlon, Rowing, Rugby, Sailing, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball, Volleyball (Beach), Weightlifting and Wrestling.

HOW THE CITY IS CHOSEN TO HOST THE OLYMPICS

The city is chosen by the International Olympic Committee to host the Olympics. Every two years the big cities of the world compete for it. Most likely the city is chosen seven years ahead of the bid Olympics. Many aspects are examined for the selection of these cities, such as complex facilities for sports, excellent accommodation for tourists, journalists and athletes, efficient transport infrastructure, quality security international standard stadiums as well as practice venues.

THE SECOND PHASE

In the second phase, according to the World Atlas, the city wishing to compete in the Olympics has to pay a fee of 150,000 dollars. However, under the new rules, the International Olympic Committee now looks at how many facilities are already available in the city.

PRESENTATION FOR BID

In order to host the Olympics, the city has to prepare and submit a total of six issues to the International Olympic Committee. These include Vision and Legacy for Competition, Venue Master Plan, Alignment-Regional Development Plan, Venue Funding, Sports Dates, Athletes’ Experience, Olympic Villages, Audience Facilities, Paralympic Games Planning, Governance, Security etc. The cities who have bid for the event are judged on all these parameters and then one is selected..

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO HOST THE OLYMPICS

The Olympics can be held by any city in India prepared to spend more than Rs 2 lakh crore. The budget for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was 7.3 billion, which could have cost 25 billion. The 2016 Rio Olympics had a budget of 17 billion, which in fact cost 20 billion USD. 207 teams joined the last Olympics. A total of 11,238 athletes competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics while a total of 307 Olympic events were held between 207 teams.

RECENT CONTROVERSY

Back in February, the then-Olympic chief Yoshiro Mori had to resign after he passed a sexist remark during a “brainstorming" exchange with other planning staff members. He said that women speak too much in meetings. The comments were widely condemned after which he resigned and Seiko Hashimoto replaced him.

PRIZE MONEY

The International Olympic Committee doesn’t give prize money, but many countries reward their medalists with a bonus. U.S. Olympians, for example, earned $37,500 for each gold medal won every year, $22,500 for each silver and $15,000 for each bronze. In team sports, each team member splits the pot evenly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here