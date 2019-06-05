Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aiden Markram: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Aiden Markram is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Aiden Markram: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Aiden Markram. (Image: Cricket South Africa)
Loading...

Aiden Markram, whose full name is Aiden Kyle Markram is a South African cricketer. He was born on October 4, 1994 in Centurion. He is 24 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Northerns, Northerns Under-19s, South Africa A, South Africa Under-19s, Titans.

Aiden Markram has played in 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 559 runs at an average of 29.42. His highest score is 67 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 2 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 2 wickets at an average of 55.00. His bowling economy rate is 6.88. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 2/18.

Markram made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Buffalo Park, East London on October 22, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval on June 2, 2019.

This Aiden Markram: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 12 PM, June 5, 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram