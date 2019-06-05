Aiden Markram: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Aiden Markram is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24 years old.
Aiden Markram. (Image: Cricket South Africa)
Aiden Markram, whose full name is Aiden Kyle Markram is a South African cricketer. He was born on October 4, 1994 in Centurion. He is 24 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Northerns, Northerns Under-19s, South Africa A, South Africa Under-19s, Titans.
Aiden Markram has played in 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 559 runs at an average of 29.42. His highest score is 67 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 2 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 2 wickets at an average of 55.00. His bowling economy rate is 6.88. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 2/18.
Markram made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Buffalo Park, East London on October 22, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval on June 2, 2019.
This Aiden Markram: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 12 PM, June 5, 2019.
