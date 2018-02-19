AIFF Confirm 16 Team Super Cup in March, Venue Undecided

Indian football’s governing body arrived at a decision regarding the fate of the much talked about Super Cup which will see its first edition being held in March 2018 after the I-League and Indian Super League comes to an end.The decision was taken by the AIFF when the League Committee convened in a meeting chaired by Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta in New Delhi on Monday. Besides Dutta, Deputy Chairman Lalnghinglova Hmar and all other members -- BK Roka, Anil Kumar and Chirag Tanna -- except Rochak Langer and Souter Vaz attended the meeting.AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, I-League CEO Sunando Dhar, AIFF COO Kishore Taid and AIFF AGS Competitions Anil Kamat were also present.The Super Cup will be a 16 team affair which will commence with the first stage of the tournament on March 12th and go on till March 31st. The AIFF has proposed that the final round of the competition be held from March 31st till April 22nd, but the dates for that will be confirmed after the AFC calendar for Aizawl FC and Bengaluru FC are clearer.The top six teams from both the I-League and the Indian Super League will be given direct entry to the Super Cup, however the four bottom placed teams from the leagues will have to go through a qualifying phase for the remaining four spots.A venue for this knockout tournament though is yet to be decided upon. The AIFF will conduct inspections in both Cuttack and Kochi before they finalise the venue.