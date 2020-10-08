AIFF Planning to Hold Indian Women's National Team Camp in January: Sources

The Indian women's senior football team may have a camp in January next year with the All India Football Federation planning for the same, according to our sources privy to the development. The senior national team last got together in December 2019, when they played and won the South Asian Games. Since then, the whole of the national team has not got together at a camp.

If the January camp planning does come to fruition, it will be after more than a year that the senior national team will take the field together and train. The members of the team did play the 22-day Indian Women's League in the January-February window earlier this year but since then, they have not taken the field. The team was supposed to come together for a camp in April but because of the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, all the plans came to a standstill.

During the lockdown, much like everybody else, the women have been relying on strength and core training within the confines of their homes. As per our sources, national team coach Maymol Rocky has stayed in touch with all of them regularly and they have team meeting once or twice every month. Practice routines, injury issues (if any) and diet are some of the topics that are discussed in these meetings.

Some players are also given practice charts, which are then discussed in team meetings to assess the progress and whether it is helping the players stay fit and adept in these times. While the date is not clear, the last team meeting of the national team was held only a few days ago.

Among the national team players, only Dalima Chhibber and Bala Devi have got back to proper practice.

Bala Devi has been with Rangers in Scotland ever since she became the first Indian woman to sign a professional contract with an overseas club. With the Rangers set to begin their campaign in the Scottish league from October 18, the team is back to full-fledged practice.

Dalima, on the other hand, who is studying sports psychology at the University of Manitoba Athletics and is a part of their Manitoba Bisons, has begun training with the team on the ground.