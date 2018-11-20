English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIFF Summons Gourav Mukhi for Hearing, Suspended Till Final Decision is Reached
The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has summoned Jamshedpur FC forward Gourav Mukhi for a hearing on November 24th with regards to the controversy surrounding his alleged age-fraud.
Mukhi, who became the Indian Super League’s (ISL) youngest scorer when he netted against Bengaluru FC in October, has also been placed under suspension from any AIFF event till the final decision on his situation is reached.
After questions were raised almost instantaneously when he was named as the ISL’s youngest scorer, the AIFF had released a statement (October 9th) saying, “Jamshedpur FC player Gourav Mukhi who had earlier given a declaration that his DOB was 04/05/1999 has now submitted documents to the CRS system referring that his DOB is 04/05/2002.
The Centralised Registration System (CRS) which registers in-detailed information of every single player for AIFF was not implemented for the National Championships and the State Associations in 2015, but later.
The discrepancy in the DOBs will be referred to the relevant committee for further appropriate action.”
AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had told PTI that according to Mukhi's passport, he's born in 2002. He also said, "We will pass on the matter to the relevant committees - the player’s status committee or the disciplinary committee to look into the discrepancy regarding his age.”
The forward, who according to the ISL website is only 16-years-old, has not featured in any of the age-group national teams, a fact that raised a few eyebrows within the Indian football fraternity.
In 2015, Mukhi was part of the Jharkhand U-15 side that won the Sub-Junior National Football Championship title, beating Goa 8-3 in the final. Subsequently, Jharkhand were stripped of the title by the AIFF as five players confessed to age fraud.
Jharkhand were subsequently fined one lakh rupees after it was revealed that up to five of the team's players were overage. Mukhi was one of the players who confessed to being overage at the time in 2015.
An article in the Telegraph earlier this year profiling the forward stated that he was 28 years old, further casting doubt over the validity of his age.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
