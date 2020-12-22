AIFF to Provide BTEC International Level 3 Sport Qualifications

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has joined hands with leading global education company Pearson to offer BTEC International Level 3 qualifications which are designed to provide pathways into a career in sports.

The qualifications are recognised internationally by governments, industry and higher education institutions and support learners' progression into the workplace, further augmented in India via joint qualifications of AIFF certified diplomas, graduate and post-graduate university degrees.

"We are proud to announce that for the first time in India, high school students, college students and postgraduates will have the opportunity to learn from the best in global sports and global education and gain internationally recognised vocational education training across a wide spectrum of career-focused sports courses such as sports psychology, sports journalism, sports nutrition, sports performance analysis, sports development, sports business, sports facilities, operations and many others," AIFF president Praful Patel said.

The curriculum has been created by Pearson with real-life content from Liverpool FC across five career pathways - Sport, Fitness, Coaching & Development, Sports Business & Management, Sports Facilities Operations and Management.

These qualifications will be available to learners from the ages of 16 years and upwards and support their progression into higher education or employment in the local or international sports and leisure industries.

Cindy Rampersaud, senior vice president, BTEC and Apprenticeships at Pearson, said: "Through our collaboration with AIFF, Indian learners wishing to work in sport and leisure can acquire up-to-date industry knowledge and skills that open doors to a range of careers and also support career progression through up-skilling and reskilling for those already in work."

Eligibility for applying

All potential students who are 16 and above are eligible to apply for all qualifications irrespective of their stream of study or education board.