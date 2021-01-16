Aimaq, Overton Lead Utah Valley Past Seattle 93-92 In OT

SEATTLE: Fardaws Aimaq had 29 points plus 14 rebounds while Trey Woodbury chipped in 20 points and made the game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds left in overtime as Utah Valley edged past Seattle 93-92 in overtime on Friday night. Jamison Overton added 21 points for the Wolverines.

Aimaq hit 13 of 15 free throws. He added four blocks. Evan Cole had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Utah Valley (5-5, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Seattle totaled 43 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Darrion Trammell had 26 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Redhawks (7-6, 0-1). Riley Grigsby added 20 points. Aaron Nettles had 19 points and five steals.

