A SpiceJet flight carrying Indian boxing team, including Mary Kom, had to hover over UAE airspace for half an hour before it was granted permission to land. The flight had 31 members of the Indian boxing contingent who were headed to Dubai for the Asian Elite Boxing Championships along with six crew members. According to ANI, before landing, pilots of the aircraft had reported to ATC that the plane is running on a shortage of fuel.

Later on, all members of the team were allowed to enter UAE & clear the immigration. Entire incident has been reported to DGCA & investigation has been ordered.

DGCA has launched a probe into the SpiceJet flight which went with Indian boxers to Dubai. Dubai has banned Indians from entering the country and before landing, there was a lot of confusion.

“An Indian boxing contingent travelled on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai today. The aircraft has reached Dubai safely and all passengers have cleared the immigration. The flight and passengers carried proper documentation. The flight was not filed/categorised as a cargo flight and this information is absolutely wrong and is denied. It was a regular passenger flight under the Air Bubble agreement and the same aircraft is bringing passengers to India from Dubai on its return leg," The SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“WITH Reference to esteemed Embassy’s Note Verbale No. 269 dated 09.05.2021 seeking to allow the Indian National Boxing Team to participate in the Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in Dubai during the period from 21-31/05/2021.

“The Ministry would like to bring it to the knowledge of the esteemed Embassy that the concerned authorities of the UAE have informed that there is no objection upon the entry of the team in the UAE in order to participate in the above championship given that the team observes all the precautionary measures and procedures approved in the UAE," the permission letter from UAE said.

The Indian boxing contingent was allowed into the UAE by the government to participate in the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championship, which is to be held from May 24 to June 1. This event is part of the final phase of preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, which begins on July 23.

