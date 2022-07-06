Airlines Misplaces Table Tennis Stars Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai's Baggage in Transit

Indian table tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai are facing huge problems at the preparatory camp for Commonwealth Games in Portugal as the airlines misplaced their baggage.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sathiyan informed that Air France has misplaced their baggage and they have not received it even three days after reaching Portugal.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra Could Be India’s Flag Bearer in CWG Opening Ceremony

“Extremely disappointed with the services of @airfrance @AirFranceFR, @AirFranceIN. It has been 3 days since we reached Portugal for the CWG preparatory camp, and still, Myself and my teammate @HarmeetDesai have not received our baggage,” Sathiyan wrote in his tweet.

“It contained all the important sporting equipment and frustrating that no proper response on the status of baggage nor received any compensation till now,” said the Indian Olympian, who was part of the gold medal-winning Indian table tennis team at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Sathiyan also won a silver medal in men’s doubles with Sharath Kamal in Gold Coast CWG in 2018.

The airlines responded to his tweet with a message that the delivery time of baggage has been impacted “due to difficulties caused by the deteriorated operational situation in many airports around the world”.

The table tennis team, also including national champion Sharath Kamal, flew by Air France on July 3 for a camp at Porto during which the Indians will train with the Portuguese national team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.