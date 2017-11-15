Airtel Delhi Half Marathon: Detailed Arrangements Announced for Participants

Procam International, promoters of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM), has outlined arrangements that will be put in place for the 35,000 participants for the Sunday run.Present on the occasion were Hugh Jones Race Director, ADHM, Dr Krishlay Datta, Medical Director, Rajeev Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic, Central Range and Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International.With the current challenges that the capital city is facing, Procam International has worked on an elaborate plan of action in consultation with experts from centre for science, technology, policy makers to identify source contribution. From this data, measures are being deployed to provide the best of atmosphere for runners to have a safe and memorable race day at ADHM 2017.ADHM is inherently a green event as vehicles are kept off the road (pre and during race) which directly addresses the passenger and freight contributors. Dust and vehicular pollutants are being addressed directly on the course and holding area.