Airthings Masters: Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen

World champion Magnus Carlsen was stunned on Monday in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament as he went down to the youngest player in the field R Praggnanandhaa, a 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster.

The teenager, prior to this huge win had two draws and four defeats and just one solitary victory over Lev Aronian in the earlier rounds. He drew against Anish Giri and Quang Liem Le and lost to Eric Hansen, Ding Liren, Jan-Kryzstof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game to halt Carlsen’s run of three straight wins.

Before this unexpected result, Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row but the defeta against Praggnanandhaa Carlsen finished down in fifth – up from 11th on the leader board yesterday.

This was also R Praggnanandhaa first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost the world championship match a few months ago to the Norwegian world no 1 Carlsen, is on top of the standings with 19 points followed by Ding Liren and Hansen (both on 15 points).

In the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament, a player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. Seven more rounds remain in the preliminary phase.