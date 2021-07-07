Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Shooting

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was born into a family of farmers. He went hunting with his father Veer Bahadur often and learned aspects of sport shooting from his cousin. In 2015, Tomar started formal training at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy.

His career got the first major breakthrough when he won at the 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl. In the same event, Tomar made the junior world record in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

He achieved Olympic qualification during the Asian Shooting Championships, later in 2019. The rifle shooter is ranked no 2 in the world and would be keen on nothing less than a podium place in the upcoming Tokyo Games.

In 2019, he was honoured with the Eklavya Award by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on National Sports Day. It is the highest Sporting honor given to Junior Athletes by the state government.

Age – 20

Sports/Discipline – Shooting

Working Ranking – 2

First Olympic Games – Tokyo Olympics

Major Achievements

Asian Shooting Championships

Bronze - 50m Rifle 3P (2019)

50m Rifle 3P (2019) Bronze – Men Team (2019)

ISSF World Cup

• Gold - 50m Rifle 3P (2021)

• Silver - 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team (2021)

• Bronze – 50m Rifle 3P, Mixed Team (2021)

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

With a score of 449.1 at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships, Tomar clinched the bronze and also a quota for the Tokyo Olympics.

Recent Performances

The youngster won a gold medal (50m rifle 3 positions), a silver medal (10m air rifle men’s team) and bronze medal (50m rifle 3 positions mixed team) at the 2021 ISSF World Cup final in New Delhi. With his gold medal winning performance, Tomar became the youngest Indian to achieve the feat in the 50m 3P event.

