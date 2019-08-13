Aishwarya Pissay Becomes the First Indian to Win a World Title in Motorsports

Aishwarya Pissay created history on Monday by becoming the first Indian to claim a world title in motorsports. The 23-year-old lifted the FIM World Cup in the women’s category after the final round of the championship in Hungary.

She led the leaderboard going into the final round of the championship after having secured podium finishes in two out of four rounds of the championship. Pissay started the Hungarian Baja with a seven point lead and managed to maintain momentum through the race, finishing the race with a tally of 65 points, four more than Portugal’s Rita Vieira in the final overall standings for women.

The rider from Bengaluru had won the first round in Dubai and was placed third in the Portugal leg. She also placed second in the junior category with 46 points, behind championship winner Tomas de Gavardo (60) of Chile.

The events were conducted by International Motorcycling Federation, the governing body for motor racing in the world.

Going into the Hungarian Baja, Aishwarya (52) and Vieira (45) were the top contenders for the World Cup. Pissay finished the race in fourth place, which was enough to see of the completion.

“It’s absolutely overwhelming. I am out of words. After what happened last year, my first international season, when I crashed in Spain Baja and suffered career-threatening injuries, to come out and win the championship, is a great feeling,” an ecstatic Pissay said after the podium ceremonies.

“It was a tough phase of my life, but I believed in myself and was determined to get back on the bike which I did after nearly six months. So, winning the World Cup is huge for me and I will look to better my performance having gained this experience,” she added.

Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, the governing body in India, congratulated her for her historic performance. “Aishwarya Pissay of TVS clinches the FIM Baja World Cup 2019 Women's Category. She finished 4th in the Hungary Round which concluded today. FMSCI congratulates India's first FIM World Cup champion,” it tweeted.

