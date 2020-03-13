English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

AITA Cancels All Domestic Events in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

All domestic tennis tournament have been cancelled with immediate effect due to coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday cancelled all domestic tournaments with immediate effect, following government's health advisory to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading.

Several state associations and private stakeholders host plenty of ranking series tournaments, both junior and seniors every week.

"In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent advisories issued by the government and the WHO, all AITA domestic tournaments (Talent series, championship series, Super series, National series, AITA men's and AITA Women's event starting from the week of March 16, 2020, onwards stand cancelled with immediate effect," AITA said in a release.

AITA did not mention for how long the tournaments stand cancelled, saying it will notify the resumption of the events in future.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story