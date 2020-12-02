Sakhir Grand Prix: George Russell Replaces Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes; Aitken To Drive For Williams

George Russell will step up from Williams to replace world champion Lewis Hamilton, who tested positive for Covid-19 , at Formula One's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, Mercedes announced Wednesday.

While Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken will race with Nicholas Latifi for Williams Racing this weekend.

"Firstly, I want to say a huge thank you to everybody at Williams for giving me this opportunity," said Russell.

"I might be wearing a different race suit this weekend, but I'm a Williams driver and I'll be cheering my team on every step of the way."

Russell's career has been backed by Mercedes since 2017 and he is effectively on a three-year loan at Williams, where he has impressed since making his F1 debut last season.

"A big thank you also to Mercedes for putting their faith in me," added Russell.

"Obviously, nobody can replace Lewis, but I'll give my all for the team in his absence from the moment I step in the car.

"Most importantly, I wish him a speedy recovery. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity and can't wait to get out on track this week."

Russell becomes just the third Briton to represent Mercedes in Formula One after Stirling Moss and Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.

But Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, his Mercedes team said Tuesday. This led to a subsequent test returning a positive result, and Hamilton says he has gone into self-isolation for 10 days.