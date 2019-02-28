Aizawl FC Beat Gokulam Kerala 3-1

Aizawl FC came from behind to notch up a 3-1 win over Gokulam Kerala in a must-win I-League fixture for the two lower-half teams here Thursday.Gokulam Kerala, ranked 10th in the points table, drew first blood through Marcus Joseph in the 9th minute but eighth-placed Aizawl restored parity in the 83rd minute through Paul Ramfanzauva, who was also adjudged the Hero of the Match.The highlanders struck back in quick succession twice through Mawpuia in the 88th minute and Kromah during the final moments of the added time (90' + 6') to seal the game in their favour.Fighting for survival at the tail of the table, the hosts took to the attacks right from the start.Gokulam Kerala FC pressed hard with Marcus and Suhair VP in combination, and looked threatening from the start.Gokulam Kerala who were raiding the Aizawl FC box in regular intervals but couldn't find a way to convert the chances that came their way.However Aizawl did try hard to create a few chances through Kromah and Dodoz but couldn't really breach past the Gokulam defence line.Gokulam's attacking game soon yielded results when a scintillating free-kick from Marcus in the 9th minute found its way straight into the goal giving the home team a much deserved lead early into the game.Gokulam maintained their hard pressing game but this time Aizawl were more alert to not let the hosts get any clear chance to score.Aizawl came back again in their second attempt to score but some amazing goalkeeping from Gokulam Kerala's Shibin Raj ensured that the visitors do not find their way for an equalizer.Gokulam Kerala FC who were primarily controlling the game in the first half could not still find a space to consolidate their lead. The first half came to an end with Gokulam Kerala FC leading 1-0 against Aizawl FC.The second half began with Gokulam Kerala again leading the proceedings. Their attempts to consolidate their lead couldn't actualize thanks to an alert Aizawl Defence.Aizawl who were trying hard for an equaliser were unlucky on two occasions when they hit the cross bar.Their efforts finally yielded results when a blunder by Shibin Raj was capitalized by Lalkhawpuimawia who deflected the ball to Paul Ramfanzauva who made no mistakes in finding the back of the net to bring the equalizer in the 83rd minute.The highlanders suddenly changed gears after that and went on an attacking spree and took the lead in the 88thminute when a through ball from Kromah was collected by Mawpuia who made no mistakes thereafter scoring the second goal for Aizawl FC.A rattled Goakulam tried to attack but an alert defence line from Aizawl ensured that the hosts do not find their way to the back of the net.Aizawl FC struck back again in the final moments of the added time (96th) when Kromah's shot ensured that the highlanders close the game with a 1-3 win over Gokulam Kerala.