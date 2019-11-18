Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

AJ Lee Jokes about CM Punk Returning to WWE Backstage after Fans Ask for Her Comeback Too

WWE fans were quick to ask AJ Lee to also make a comeback after the return of CM Punk.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AJ Lee Jokes about CM Punk Returning to WWE Backstage after Fans Ask for Her Comeback Too
CM Punk and AJ Lee (Photo Credit: WWE)

CM Punk's renewed association with WWE following a six-year-hiatus through WWE programming on WWE Backstage has garnered a lot of interest in the wrestling fraternity as well as with wrestling fans.

Not long after Punk made an appearance on WWE Backstage, fans began asking his wife and former Divas Champion AJ Lee to make a return to WWE as well.

Even former WWE superstar Paige replied to those with a comment of her own, writing, "RIGHT?! Thats the first thing I asked!!"

While Lee was quiet throughout the week as fans begged and speculated on her comeback, she decided to take to Twitter on Sunday and post her own views on the speculations -- sort of.

She posted on Twitter, "Been offline. What did I miss?"

WWE on Fox too took to Twitter to post a hilarious comment on it, writing, "Not much."

Days after Punk made the appearance on WWE Backstage, Fox posted a video showing how the former wrestler made his way to the studio and managed to surprise almost everyone there.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram