AJA vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Ajax vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Dutch side Ajax will be up against Liverpool in the upcoming group fixture in the UEFA Champions League. The match will be held on Thursday, October 22. The UEFA Champions League Ajax vs Liverpool match will commence from 12:30 am at the Amsterdam Arena. This is the first match that the two group D teams will be playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Both Liverpool and Ajax have rich history and some memorable triumphs in Europe. The two teams last met in 1966-67. In that match, Ajax ran out 7-3 winners on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals back. This is going to be the first outing in 54 years in which the two teams will be facing each other.

Liverpool will surely miss their star defender Virgil van Dijk. He is currently out because of his ACL injury that he suffered in the Merseyside derby against Everton. Van Dijk might miss the rest of the season due to the injury.

AJA vs LIV UEFA Champions League, Ajax probable starting lineup vs Liverpool: Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes

AJA vs LIV UEFA Champions League, Liverpool probable starting lineup vs Ajax: Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane