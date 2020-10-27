News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Ajay Jayaram Makes Winning Start In SaarLorLux Open

Ajay Jayaram Makes Winning Start In SaarLorLux Open

The former world number 13 beat Maxime 21-8 21-8 in just 19 minutes at Saarlandhalle Saarbr cken.

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram notched up a dominating straight-game win over Belgium's Maxime Moreels in the men's singles opening round of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 tournament here on Tuesday.

The former world number 13 beat Maxime 21-8 21-8 in just 19 minutes at Saarlandhalle Saarbr cken.

Jayaram will next face the Netherlands' third seed Mark Caljouw.

Jayaram was 6-0 up quickly and then moved to a 11-4 advantage at the break. He kept dominating the proceedings to easily pocket the opening game.

In the second game, Maxime had made it to 4-6 but crumbled after that as Jayaram registered 11 straight points to reach 17-6. Without much ado, he closed out the game.

Defending champion Lakshya Sen, 2018 winner Subhankar Dey and young Malvika Bansod are also in the fray.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...