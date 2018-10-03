English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Jayaram Progresses to Second Round at Chinese Taipei
Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram staved off a spirited challenge from Japan's Hashiru Shimono to enter the second round of the Chinese Taipei BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament here on Wednesday.
File photo Ajay Jayaram (Getty Images)
Taipei City: Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram staved off a spirited challenge from Japan's Hashiru Shimono to enter the second round of the Chinese Taipei Open here on Wednesday.
Jayaram, who had reached the finals at Vietnam Open and White Nights, defeated Hashiru 18-21 21-17 21-9 within an hour to set up a second-round clash with Denmark's Kim Bruun next.
However, young Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli couldn't cross the opening hurdle, despite giving her everything as she went down 21-23 20-22 to Lin Ying Chun of Chinese Taipei.
Among others, Abhishek Yeligar and Mugdha Agrey too flopped in the opening round as they went down without a fight.
While Abhishek was shown the door by fifth seed Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark 5-21 6-21 in men's singles, seventh seed Soniia Cheah of Malaysia ended Mugdha's campaign with a 21-11 21-4 win.
India's Tarun Kona and his Malaysian partner Lim Khim Wah also suffered the same fate, losing 13-21 10-21 to fourth seeded Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
