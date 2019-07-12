Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Weightlifter Ajay Singh Wins Gold and Creates New Commonwealth Record

Ajay Singh won gold and set a new record in the clean and jerk category at the ongoing Commonwealth Championships.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Weightlifter Ajay Singh Wins Gold and Creates New Commonwealth Record
Ajay Singh won the gold medal and set a new record at Commonwealth Championships (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Apia: Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh Friday created a new Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk category en route to a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships here Friday.

The 22-year-old, who is competing in the 81kg category, also smashed the national record in the clean and jerk event by lifting more than double his body weight (190kg) to score vital points at the Olympic qualifying event.

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships bronze medallist had earlier pulled off a clean lift of 148kgs in the snatch event, taking his total to 338kg.

This is also Ajay's personal best and 18kgs more than his 320kg (142kg+178kg) effort at the Asian Championships held in Ningbo, China in April.

The other Indian in the 81kg category, Papul Changmai finished behind Ajay to clinch the silver medal.

Changmai, who had bagged the gold medal in the Senior National Weightlifting Championship in February, lifted a total of 313kgs (135kg+178kg).

P Anuradha lifted 221kg (100kg+121kg) to grab the first place in the men's 87kg category, while Commonwealth gold medallist RV Rahul settled for the second spot by lifting 325kg (145 kg+180kg) in the 89kg event.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram