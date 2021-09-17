Ajeetesh Sandhu Shoots 69, Shubhankar Sharma Rallies in Second Nine for 70 at Dutch Open

Cromvoirt, Sept 17: India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu opened with a solid three-under 69, even as compatriot Shubhankar Sharma fought back superbly on the second nine to card two-under 70 in the first round of the Dutch Open golf tournament here. Sandhu was Tied-24th, while Sharma, who has been showing signs of return to his top form, was T-36. SSP Chawrasia, the third Indian in the field this week, had a rough day with three-over 75 despite three birdies.

Irishman Niall Kearney birdied three of his last four holes to edge into a one shot lead after day one. He carded a bogey-free 65, which moved him to seven-under at Bernardus Golf. German Maximilian Kieffer and Dane Martin Simonsen were then at six-under, with a group of nine players, two shots off the lead. Sandhu, who has been around in Europe and playing whenever he gets into the field through the Asian Tour berths on European Tour, had four birdies against one bogey after starting from the 10th. He birdied 11th, 17th and 18th and fifth and his only dropped shot was on Par-4 14th.

Sharma looked in deep trouble after dropping shots on 11th, 12th and 18th and turning in three-over. However, he fought back bravely in the second half and landed an eagle, too. He birdied fourth, fifth, eagled Par-5 seventh and birdied 8th to card 70. Kearney does not have full playing privileges on the European Tour but has been making his mark. He also led the way into the weekend at the BMW International Open and is now feeling confident.

Belgian Thomas Detry came home in 30 to sit in the group at five-under alongside Canada’s Aaron Cockerill, Welshman Rhys Enoch, England’s Ben Evans and Sam Horsfield, Dane Marcus Helligkilde, Spaniard Santiago Tarrio and Scot Euan Walker.

