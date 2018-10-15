English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
Indian archers Akash Malik and Himani Kumari kept themselves in the medal hunt, advancing to their pre-quarterfinal rounds of their respective events at the Youth Olympic Game, here Monday.
(Image: ioaindia)
Buenos Aires: Indian archers Akash Malik and Himani Kumari kept themselves in the medal hunt, advancing to their pre-quarterfinal rounds of their respective events at the Youth Olympic Game, here Monday.
The 16-year-old Akash, who trains at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, showed courage to down Canadian Benjamin Lee in the shoot-off of his round one contest in the recurve cadet men's individual event.
Trailing 3-5 after fourth set, Akash shot two perfect 10s in the fifth set to level 5-5 and take the battle into the shoot-off where both shot 9-all but the Indian was adjudged winner with his arrow closer to the centre.
Akash will face Jose Manuel Solera of Spain for a place in the quarterfinals.
Himani had an easy first round outing, cruising past Jil Walter of Samoa 7-1 to set up a last-16 clash against Catalina Noriega of the USA in the women's recurve cadet individual event.
