Akhil Rabindra to Race in European GT4 Championship

India’s Akhil Rabindra on Wednesday announced that he will be racing in the 2021 European GT4 Championship for AGS Events Racing team. Rabindra will be the only Indian driver in the championship this season.

The 24-year-old racer first represented AGS at the French GT4 Championship. HE is the only Asian to have made it to the highly respected Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy for consecutive years in 2019-20 and 2020-2021.

“I am really looking forward to getting back on the racetrack with AGS Events Racing Team and am excited about the upcoming European GT4 Championship. AGS have had a great GT racing record over the years and I am determined to help them better it even more," said Rabindra.

Rabindra’s campaign will commence at the famed Monza circuit in Italy, on the weekend of April 16-18, with Round 1 of the 2021 European GT4 Championship. He will be driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for the 2021 season, which comprises 12 races across six countries and as many rounds. French driver Hugo Conde, 19, will be Rabindra’s team mate for the AGS Events Racing Team.

After a successful debut, AGS Events has confirmed it’s come back to the GT4 European Series. The reigning Silver, Pro-Am and Team champions will field three Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4s in the series this season. Around 30 cars will be competing for the 2021 European GT4 Championship with as many as 10 top Constructors fielding their latest GT4 models.