Akinjo Has 18, Arizona Turns Back Montana 70-64

TUCSON, Ariz.: James Akinjo scored 18 points, Jordan Brown added 15, and Arizona pulled out a 70-64 win win over Montana on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (6-1) picked up their third win against the Big Sky Conference but for the second time they trailed at halftime before pulling it out down the stretch.

Montana led 36-29 at the half, shooting 52%, making 3 of 6 from 3-point range and all nine of its free throws. The Grizzlies were also even on the boards with Arizona, which was 1 of 8 from 3-point range and shot 33% from the field and was just 8 of 16 from the foul line.

Despite Montana (3-5) cooling off in the second half (35%), getting into foul trouble and committing 11 of their 19 turnovers, Arizona didn’t take the lead for good until Bennedict Mathurin made back-to-back buckets; his dunk at 8:29 making it 53-49.

Montana got a basket from Robby Beasley about a half-minute later but then went almost 7 1/2 minutes with a field goal, missing six times with two turnovers.

Arizona, which went 3 of 14 from 3-point range, got a pair of big ones inside the final five minutes, Akinjo making it a five-point game and Azuolas Tubelis making it 64-56 with 2:44 to go.

Montana was 20 of 22 from the foul line, Arizona 19 of 34.

Arizona (6-1) beat Northern Arizona 96-53 but only edged Eastern Washington 70-67 after trailing 43-38 at halftime before pulling out a 70-67 win.

Beasley, a freshman who missed the first six games with a leg injury, scored 17 points off the bench for the Grizzlies. Kyle Owens added 13.

Arizona, now 113-12 at McKale Center, was 36 of 73 (49%) behind the arc in its previous four games.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25