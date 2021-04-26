Al Rayyan vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

Indian Super League (ISL) giants FC Goa will lock horns with Qatar Stars League’s Al Rayyan in their reverse Group E fixture on Monday in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2021 Champions League match. The match between FC Goa and Al Rayyan will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST. In their last encounter, FC Goa had held the Qatar powerhouse for a goalless draw on Matchday 1 of ACL.

Al Rayyan are virtually out of the AFC Champions League. On the other hand, the match between Al Rayyan and FC Goa is a must-win encounter for the Gaurs. If FC Goa losses this encounter or the match ends in a draw, the Indian side would be out of ACL.

With two points from four games, FC Goa are sitting at the third spot in the Group E table. The Gaurs are behind toppers Persepolis (12 points) and UAE club Al Wahda (7 points).On the other hand, Al Rayyan are placed at the bottom of the table with one draw and three losses.

FC Goa last five results

Lost, Lost, Draw, Draw, Draw

Al Rayyan last five results

Lost, Lost, Lost, Draw, Draw

Ahead of the clash between FC Goa and Al Rayyan, here is everything you need to know:

What time will the Al Rayyan vs FC Goa Champions League kick-off?

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa AFC Champions League match will kick-off at 10:30 pm (IST) on Monday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Which TV channel will show the Al Rayyan and FC Goa AFC Champions League match?

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa AFC Champions League match will be telecast on Star Sports 3.

How can I stream Al Rayyan vs FC Goa AFC Champions League match?

Al Rayyan vs FC Goa AFC Champions League match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa predicted XI:

Al-Rayyan: Fahad Younis (GK), Mohamed Al Aaeldin, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Franck Kom, Dame Traoré, Yacine Brahimi, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ibrahim Abdelhalim, Mohammed Jumaa, Yohan Boli, Ahmed El Sayed

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario, Jorge Ortiz, Ishan Pandita

FC Goa Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here