ALA vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will be desperate to get out of a rut when they take on Alaves at the Mendizorrotza on Saturday. They were defeated by Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final and then had to encounter a shock result when they were shunted out from the Copa Del Rey.

Not only this, but the defending La Liga champions had also dropped two points in their last league fixture against Osasuna. As a result, Atletico Madrid were able to extend their lead at the top.

Alaves, on the other hand, have been rather poor all season. The side has managed to win just four wins in 19 matches and are one point clear of safety.

Real Madrid have been dominant in the previous fixtures and have dominated this fixture with 15 wins from 19 clashes.

What will be the composition of the team?

For Alaves, Centre-back Rodrigo Ely will not feature in this match. His injury is long-term as he sustained a ligament rupture last month and hence, will miss the remainder of the campaign.

The reigning champions Real Madrid will be without Rodrygo and Daniel Carvajal for this trip.

The La Liga 2020-21 Alaves vs Real Madrid will kick off at 1:30 am on Sunday, January 24.

ALA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Alaves vs Real Madrid

ALA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Alaves vs Real Madrid captain: Karim Benzema

ALA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Alaves vs Real Madrid vice-captain: Edgar Mendez

ALA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Alaves vs Real Madrid goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

ALA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Alaves vs Real Madrid defenders: Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane

ALA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Alaves vs Real Madrid midfielders: Martin Aguirregabiria, Tomas Pina, Casemiro, Toni Kroos

ALA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Alaves vs Real Madrid strikers: Karim Benzema, Edgar Mendez

ALA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Alaves probable line-up vs Real Madrid: Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Martin Aguirregabiria, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja; Joselu, Edgar Mendez

ALA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Real Madrid probable line-up vs Alaves: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio