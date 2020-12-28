Alabama's Jones, Smith, Harris Lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans

Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabamas College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Florida’s Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback on the AP teams released Monday. Lawrence, the likely first pick in the next NFL draft, made AP All-America for the first time in his career.

No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.

___

The 2020 AP All-America team:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.

Running backs Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.

Tackles Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.

Center Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.

Receivers DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.

All-purpose player Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Kicker Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.

Defense

Ends Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Tackles Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.

Linebackers Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.

Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State.

Safeties Talanoa Hufanga, junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern.

Punter Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback Kyle Trask, senior, Florida.

Running backs Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo; Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina.

Tackles Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech.

Guards Cain Madden, junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.

Tight end Hunter Long, junior, Boston College.

Receivers Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State.

All-purpose player Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida.

Kicker Cade York, sophomore, LSU.

Defense

Ends Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami; Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt.

Tackles Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.

Linebackers Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State; Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri.

Cornerbacks TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU; Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati.

Safeties Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU; James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati.

Punter Lou Hedley, junior, Miami.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina; Mohammed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota.

Tackles Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky; Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas.

Guards Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.

Center Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina; Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana.

All-purpose player Avery Williams, senior, Boise State.

Kicker Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU.

Defense

Ends JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State; Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon.

Tackles Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama; C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Linebackers Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington; Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern; Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU.

Safeties Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame; Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia.

Punter Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia.

___

