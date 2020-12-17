Alba Leads Barcelona To 2-1 Comeback Win Over Sociedad

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona defender Jordi Alba scored one goal and set up another to spark a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad, depriving the Basque Country side of the Spanish league lead on Wednesday.

Alba canceled out Willian Jos’s opener by curling in a strike in the 32nd minute. The left back then helped the hosts take the lead a minute before halftime when he crossed for Frenkie de Jong to score.

The result shuffled the order of Sociedad, Atltico Madrid and Real Madrid, all level on points at the top of the table and separated only by goal difference. Atltico is now in first place, Sociedad in second, and Madrid in third.

The win by Barcelona boosted its chances of joining the tightly-contest title race. Lionel Messis team climbed into fifth place, six points adrift the front-runners.

Atltico has three games in hand, Barcelona two, and Madrid one, in respect to Sociedad.

