1-MIN READ

Aldama Scores 27 To Lead Loyola (MD) Over Lehigh 75-47

BETHLEHEM, Pa.: Santi Aldama scored 27 points with the help of 4for-6 shooting from behind the 3-point arc and Loyola (MD) smoked Lehigh 75-47 on Saturday.

Aldama also grabbed seven rebounds.

Luke Johnson scored 10 points for Loyola (3-7, 3-7 Patriot League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Golden Dike grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists in the win.

Nic Lynch had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-8, 3-8), Ben Li added 13 points and Evan Taylor snared 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


