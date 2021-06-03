Aleister Black Discusses WWE Release, Compares Last Two Years to Slow Death

WWE on Wednesday announced that they are releasing a number of wrestlers from the company. However, this time around, there were some big names that really surprised and shocked the WWE Universe and fans worldwide. A big surprise was Aleister Black’s inclusion in the list of releases that also included former WWE Champion Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riottand Santana Garrett.

Hours after being released from WWE, Black discussed his surprising release in a Twitch session. The Superstar took to his wife Zelina Vega’s (Thea Trinidad) Twitch stream to express his creative frustration from his time on the main roster, but he came across as upbeat as he chose to stay positive throughout the discussion.

The Dutch professional wrestler started off the stream by saying he was informed the release was the result of budget cuts. He went on to explain his final years with the company, referring to it as a slow death. Black also talked about a few officials backstage who supported him, including Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Paul Heyman and Triple H.

He also added that it didn’t matter whether it was due to financial constraints or not. The NXT superstar added that he had a “phenomenal four or five years in the WWE.” However, he was most thankful that he was given a platform, even though for a “limited amount of time,” which enabled him to give you (fans) “parts of myself and my character,” he added.

He described his relations with WWE creatives as they found him intriguing and mentioned these sessions as wanting to be like the metal bands kids listened to while rebelling. Black, who earlier wrestled as Tommy End on the independent circuit, signed with WWE in 2016. He was an instant hit as he gained popularity in NXT circuits. In 2018, he defeated Andrade for the NXT championship and held the title for 102 days before Tommaso Ciampa claimed it. He was last seen attacking Big E on the May 21 episode of WWE SmackDown.

