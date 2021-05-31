Aleister Black Reveals Body Transformation ahead of WWE Comeback

Aleister Black has been away from WWE for quite a while but seems he hasn’t wasted his time a bit. His recent pictures show that he has trained enough to get his best shape. Recently, he shared his incredible body transformation with his fans on social media. He took to Instagram to post a selfie in which he seemed to have lost a lot of weight. He informed his followers that he has achieved this great physique by including a new type of training in his regiment.

The dutchman credited several people who have worked over his diet and conditioning for helping him lose 21 pounds over a period of seven months. He mentioned that he has been working with Josh Frye, who is a specialised trainer of WWE athletes. He also noted that he has been taking guidance from online training seminars of Jeff Chan, Liam Harrison as well as Juggernaut Coaching. He also tagged Sean Hayes, the director of strength and conditioning at the WWE Performance Center for helping him achieve his goals.

Black’s fans are eagerly awaiting the in-ring return. He was last seen in a No Disqualification match on Monday Night Raw that took place in October. At that time, he was defeated at the hands of Kevin Owens.

Now in the past few weeks, a number of vignettes have aired on SmackDown, teasing the comeback of former NXT Champion. In the short videos showcasing a character shift, he is seen in a dark room, dressed in a full black suit. He can be seen reading different chapters from a book titled Tales of The Dark Father. The vignettes have raised the excitement level of his fans and anticipation is building on his in-ring entrance, wrestling style and storyline.

