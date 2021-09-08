Alex Albon to Make His Formula 1 Comeback With Williams in 2022

After the announcement of the deal, Albon took to Twitter to express his happiness upon making his return to the F1 circuit, he wrote, " I can’t tell you how good it feels to say.. I’m joining Williams Racing for 2022!! The most sincere thank you to Jost and everyone at Williams for trusting me with this opportunity and of course R ed Bull Racing especially Christian and Dr. Marko for making this possible.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and all the incredible fans along the way for the constant support, I could not have done it without you all."

“It is an absolute honour to be joining a team with a rich and legendary history and it’s been very impressive to see how the team has progressed at such a fast pace. Watching on from the sidelines this year has made me more motivated than ever and I cannot wait to get started," he added.

Alex Albon scored two F1 podiums with Red Bull through 2020, having joined the team midway through the 2019 season after an impressive start to his F1 career at Toro Rosso.