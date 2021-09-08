Alex Albon to Make His Formula 1 Comeback With Williams in 2022

Williams Formula 1 have announced that Alex Albon will replace George Russell as their driver and team up with Nicholas Latifi for the upcoming season. The Thai-British driver after being dropped from Red Bull’s senior team at the end of the 2020 season, spent this year serving as its reserve driver, as well as racing in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM).
Red Bull had revealed last month that they were working on a deal to facilitate Albon’s F1 return with Alfa Romeo and Williams showing interest in his services.
BREAKING: Alex Albon will return to F1 with Williams in 2022!He will team up with Nicholas Latifi, who retains his seat#F1 pic.twitter.com/V3K7fA3uHO
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2021
With Williams’ British driver George Russell heading to Mercedes next season and Mercedes’ Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas joining Alfa Romeo in a multi-year deal from 2022, it paved the way for Albon to join Williams.
I can’t tell you how good it feels to say.. I’m joining @WilliamsRacing for 2022!! The most sincere thank you to Jost and everyone at Williams for trusting me with this opportunity and of course @redbullracing especially Christian and Dr. Marko for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/c0NhSQLd0L— Alex Albon (@alex_albon) September 8, 2021
“Thank you to my family, friends, and all the incredible fans along the way for the constant support, I could not have done it without you all."
“It is an absolute honour to be joining a team with a rich and legendary history and it’s been very impressive to see how the team has progressed at such a fast pace. Watching on from the sidelines this year has made me more motivated than ever and I cannot wait to get started," he added.
Alex Albon scored two F1 podiums with Red Bull through 2020, having joined the team midway through the 2019 season after an impressive start to his F1 career at Toro Rosso.
