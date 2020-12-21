News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Alex Morgan Leaving Tottenham To Return To United States
1-MIN READ

Alex Morgan Leaving Tottenham To Return To United States

Alex Morgan Leaving Tottenham To Return To United States

American World Cup winner Alex Morgan won't be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home.

LONDON: American World Cup winner Alex Morgan won’t be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home.

The forward has only managed to play five times scoring twice for the London Women’s Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.

I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,” Morgan said Monday. From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...