Alexa Bliss, Bayley Could Miss WrestleMania 38: Report

WWE Wrestlemania 38 is all set to feature the top superstars vying for mega individual title shots as well as blockbuster tag team clashes. The PPV event is expected to witness a number of returnees alongside regular superstars across two nights.

The PPV which is being dubbed as the two-most stupendous nights in WWE history, is likely to remain without three female superstars.

Alexa Bliss, will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38 despite her recent return to the ring. The former RAW Women’s champion was last seen in action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia last month and there have been speculations about potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her.

PW Insider reports suggest that the former RAW champion Alexa Bliss will miss the Show of the Shows and her next program won’t likely happen until after WrestleMania 38.

She is she one of the strong names from WWE’s female roster, but her unsuccessful quest at Elimination Chamber may have prompted the company to sideline her. The winner of that match, Bianca Belair has been booked to compete against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at the upcoming marquee event.

The report also notes that Bayley is another name who is rumoured to miss WrestleMania 38. The superstar had undergone surgery to get rid of a torn ACL back in mid-July last year. At that time, it was noted that she will be out of action for around nine months, however, the word around via source as per the report is that she’s unlikely to wrestle at the The Biggest Event of the Year next month.

As for Asuka, she too is reportedly waiting for WWE to plan for her return. Although she has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In the Bank 2021 back in July, the superstar’s name is still on the inactive roster of WWE’s internal list, Wrestling Inc reported.

With that that being said, the three former champions are still unlikely to make an appearance at Wrestlemania 38, unless WWE inserts them into the Women’s Battle Royal as a last minute surprise.

