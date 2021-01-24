News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Alexander Carries St. John's Over Utah Valley 96-78
1-MIN READ

Alexander Carries St. John's Over Utah Valley 96-78

Alexander Carries St. John's Over Utah Valley 96-78

Posh Alexander had a seasonhigh 20 points as St. Johns defeated Utah Valley 9678 on Saturday.

NEW YORK: Posh Alexander had a season-high 20 points as St. Johns defeated Utah Valley 96-78 on Saturday.

Julian Champagnie had 19 points for St. Johns (9-7). Vince Cole added 15 points. Isaih Moore had 13 points. Josh Roberts had four blocks plus four points and seven rebounds.

St. Johns totaled 51 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Trey Woodbury had 23 points for the Wolverines (5-6). Jamison Overton added 18 points. Evan Cole had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...