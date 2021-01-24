News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Alexander Leads Texas Southern Past Ark.-Pine Bluff 66-57
1-MIN READ

Alexander Leads Texas Southern Past Ark.-Pine Bluff 66-57

Alexander Leads Texas Southern Past Ark.-Pine Bluff 66-57

Galen Alexander had 14 points and eight rebounds as Texas Southern topped ArkansasPine Bluff 6657 on Saturday.

PINE BLUFF, Ark.: Galen Alexander had 14 points and eight rebounds as Texas Southern topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-57 on Saturday.

Michael Weathers had 13 points for Texas Southern (3-7, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Yahuza Rasas added 10 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Gilliam had 10 points.

Joshuwan Johnson had 14 points for the Golden Lions (3-11, 2-3). Shaun Doss Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds. Markedric Bell had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...