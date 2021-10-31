Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe to Take Vienna Title

Alexander Zverev beat American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Vienna ATP tournament on Sunday to claim his fifth title of the year.

The German second seed ran his record since losing in the last 16 in Wimbledon in June to 25-2 as he won in one hour and 36 minutes.

He has claimed all five finals that he has competed in this year.

Zverev broke in the fourth game of the first set but Tiafoe, the world number 49, immediately broke back.

Zverev found the breakthrough in the tense 12th game which he took after three deuces.

In the second set Zverev’s serve was rarely threatened as he produced eight aces, while he had break points against Tiafoe in the second and sixth games before finally making one count in the 10th game.

He then held to love to seal the victory.

