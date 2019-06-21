Alexander Zverev Crashes Out in Quarter-finals at Halle Open
Alexander Zverev, who was playing with a swollen knee, lost to David Goffin in the quarter-final of the Halle Open.
Alexander Zverev lost in the quarter-final (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Halle Westfalen: World number five Alexander Zverev crashed out of the ATP tournament in Halle on Friday in a surprise 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (3/7) quarter-final defeat by Belgium's David Goffin.
Home favourite Zverev was playing with a swollen knee after slipping and hurting himself in the first round, and the Halle crowd watched on in dismay as he struggled to find his rhythm against world number 33 Goffin.
The 22-year-old served nine double faults in a rollercoaster match, and survived two match points in the third set before ultimately losing in the tiebreaker.
The defeat compounds a disappointing grass season so far for Zverev, who suffered another early exit on home soil in Stuttgart last week at the hands of compatriot Dustin Brown.
The German will be hoping to rediscover his form and fitness in time for the beginning of Wimbledon on July 1.
Goffin will face Italian talent Matteo Berrettini in the semi-finals on Saturday.
Rising star Berrettini continued his excellent 2019 form with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Russian third seed Karen Khachanov.
Berrettini, 23, won his third ATP title of the season in Stuttgart last week, and has soared up to 22 in the world rankings this year.
"I have worked hard and realised that I have the level to play in these kinds of matches," he said.
Later on Friday, Roger Federer continues his bid for a record-extending 10th Halle title with a quarter-final against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries. Epsiode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s Best Kept Secret!
- Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day
- Shilpa Shetty Makes Yoga The Fitness Mantra For Fans
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s